FRIENDS Experience in Phoenix: What to know before you go

The FRIENDS Experience gives fans the chance to step into their favorite show and walk through many of its iconic moments.

PHOENIX — Beginning Thursday in Phoenix, FRIENDS fans can join their favorite cast mates, while pivoting through the best moments of the TV show's history.

The FRIENDS Experience gives guests the chance to interact with iconic scenes, sets and memorabilia. Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer at Superfly X, said the experience was created by Warner Bros. and Superfly X.

"When you get here, you go through with a small group and you have the opportunity to participate in the opening credits and sort of have your moment with the theme song and sit on the couch in front of the fountain and that kicks you off to start your show," Moscatelli said.

Following the opening show credits, guests stroll through all of the intricately detailed FRIENDS sets.

“There were 10 seasons of FRIENDS and so some of the sets changed over time," Moscatelli said. "So we worked really closely with Warner Bros. and their team to determine what season we would recreate for each of the rooms. But it is definitely spot on detail for detail for what it looked like in the show.”

From Joey and Chandler's apartment, to Monica's kitchen, even Central Perk, the interactive walk will take guests back in time through the more than 230 FRIENDS episodes.

There's even a surprise for attendees.

“We have a custom moment," Moscatelli said. "Something we’ve created just for the experience that gives fans sort of a refresher moment with some surprise talent.”

It's a surprise you'll have to bring your friends to see for yourself.

The FRIENDS Experience will be in Phoenix through May 8. Tickets start at $30.50 per person.

12 News on YouTube