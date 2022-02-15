New winter sports tech helps skiers hit the slopes like an Olympian

Ski and snowboard gear has come a long way in the last several decades, with new items being released to help improve the winter play experience.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Ski and snowboard technology is evolving fast and the Winter Olympians we're all watching are outfitted with the most up to date high tech gear. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, there's all kinds of equipment to take to the mountain and help improve the winter sport's experience.

And chances are, there's a new gadget on the market since the last time one of us hit the mountain.

At Arizona Snowbowl, Elise Dobberman, a rental retail repairs manager, said this season they've introduced a brand new rental board. It is outfitted with the Arizona flag and a picture of the Northern Arizona peaks. Dobberman added the boards are retail and are tuned to help beginners get down the mountain safely with an improved experience.

For skiers, Dobberman said the foldable ski is also brand new this season. The new item unfolds, swivels down to lock in place, is durable, tested by pros and flexible. The point of the new tech is so skiers can fold it up, put it in a suitcase and carry it on an airplane.

When it comes to protection on the mountain, goggles and helmets are a must. Dobberman said they have a new goggle with a polarized transition lens that changes as the light does both inside and outdoors. It also has an Arizona local design unique to Snowbowl.

With all this new gear, now is the perfect time for a trip to the mountains.

