Couples hope luck is on their side for weddings held on 2.22.22

Feb. 22, 2022 is actually turning out to be the most popular Tuesday of the year to get married in Arizona.

PHOENIX — TWOsday is a unique day that's turning into a very popular date for weddings across the country and here in Arizona. 2.22.22 is actually turning out to be the most popular Tuesday of the year to get married in the Grand Canyon State.

So why is this TWOsday so unique and special? The date is a palindrome, 2.22.22. A lot of couples who lean into numerology, a fun play on numbers and personalization, are making today their future anniversary date. It's also seen as good luck, good timing and a positive outlook on the future.

Esther Lee, The Knot's senior editor, said the wedding business is booming Tuesday in Arizona.

“Specifically on twos-day we’re seeing about 60 couples plan to get married in Arizona," Lee said. "For context about one to two couples only get married on Tuesdays in the month of February.”

Lee added a wedding boom is happening with 2020 weddings carrying well into 2022.

As far as trends, Lee said they're seeing more couples plan lavish domestic weddings at ocean-front estates, and week-long celebrations for friends and family who have missed out on spending time together.

There are a couple of fun future dates, if you're planning a ceremony or proposal. 11.11.22 is in November for math-loving couples. and if you're waiting for another day like today, it's not going to happen for 11 years on 3.3.33.

