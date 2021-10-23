Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run

Officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Palm Lane to find an unresponsive woman, police said.

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a west Phoenix hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Palm Lane around 3 p.m. for reports of a woman who had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The vehicle that struck the woman did not remain on scene but officers located it abandoned nearby, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and 59th Avenue between McDowell Road and Encanto Boulevard will be restricted for several hours.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed