Police searching for driver who crashed into woman in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was rushed to a hospital Monday night after she was hit by a car in Phoenix, and police are still searching for the driver.

The crash happened on West Osborn Road near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 7:30 p.m. Police only said the victim is an adult woman, but investigators didn’t provide her name.

She is listed as being in extremely critical condition, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The area has been closed off while police gather information on the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

