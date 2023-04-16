Woman killed in drive-by shooting at west Phoenix business, police say

Phoenix police said that one woman was killed and another was left hospitalized after an unknown vehicle shot at a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police are currently looking for the vehicle that was involved.

The shooting reportedly happened at a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:30 in the morning. According to police reports, a vehicle drove by the business and started shooting, striking the two women.

First responders took both women to a hospital, where one later died from her injuries.

Police said that the vehicle drove away from the scene of the crime, and is still outstanding. Police did not provide information on the make, model, or appearance of the vehicle.

The woman who died has not been identified.

