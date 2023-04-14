Body cam video shows deadly shooting involving Phoenix police

Officers shot and killed an armed man, who police said fired his gun into the air at an apartment complex near 14th Street and Bell Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Body cam video released Friday is giving the public their first look at a deadly shooting involving Phoenix police earlier this month.



Officers shot and killed an armed man, who police said fired his gun into the air at an apartment complex near 14th Street and Bell Road on April 1.

RELATED: Authorities identify 76-year-old man killed in shooting involving Phoenix police



Officers responded to that area after a woman called 911 saying a man she knew had broken out her bedroom window.



She also told the operator the man was bipolar and schizophrenic.



Phoenix police located the man in the complex's parking lot, and when they commanded him to show his hands, he pulled a gun from his belt.



They began firing a less lethal pepper ball launcher at the man when he refused to drop the gun. Instead of following commands, he fired his gun into the air.

Seventy-six-year-old Dwight Cornell died from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Related Articles Authorities identify 76-year-old man killed in shooting involving Phoenix police

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.