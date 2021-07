The car was in an alley on West Chambers St.

PHOENIX — Investigations are underway after police found a woman with gunshot wounds dead in a car, early Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., a witness called police about the woman in a car in an alley on West Chambers St. between 35th and 38 Avenues.

Officials found the woman with gun shot wounds and pronounced her dead on the scene.

