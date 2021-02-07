Chandler man accused of killing his roommate

A Chandler man has been booked into Maricopa County Jail after police say he killed his roommate.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Eduardo Nunez-Ayala, 27, of Chandler, was shot multiple times by his roommate, Cruz Guadalupe Martinez-Homo, 32, according to police.

Chandler Police were dispatched to an apartment at 120 North Mcqueen Road on July 1, regarding a shooting, according to Chandler police.

When officers arrived they escorted the adults and children out of the apartment and provided medical aid to Nunez-Ayala, according to official documents. The person who reported the shooting said a male subject, later identified as Martinez-Homo, shot his roommate numerous times.

Nunez-Ayala was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to Chandler police.

Martinez-Homo developed hatred toward Nunez-Ayala over the past few weeks, according to Chandler PD's investigation.

Martinez-Homo was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is facing first-degree murder charges.