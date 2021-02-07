x
Crime

Maricopa man sentenced to prison after shooting victim multiple times

Brent Martin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
PHOENIX — A Maricopa man was sentenced to 17 years in prison with five years of supervised release on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

Brent Edwin Justin, 32, shot and killed a victim on March 1 of last year along the Gila River Indian Community, according to official documents.

Justin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to the Department of Justice.

The Gila River Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case. 

Maricopa is a city in the Gila River Valley in Pinal County,.

