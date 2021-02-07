VIDEO: Footage shows suspect shoot at Phoenix PD outside bar, officers return fire

Phoenix PD released body camera footage and edited a surveillance video of a June 20 shooting outside of a bar.

PHOENIX — Newly released footage from the Phoenix Police Department showed a suspect open fire officers and the officers returning fire. It happened in the parking lot of a busy bar.

According to police, on the night of June 20, officers in uniform were working off-duty security at a bar near 96th Avenue and Camelback Road.

A woman at the bar approached them and indicated that her ex-boyfriend had followed her earlier in the night and was concerned he might show up to the bar once again.

She was right.

A short time later, police observed an argument on the outside patio and realized the man involved was the man they had been warned about, 32-year-old Jesse Villasaez.

Officers asked him to leave the bar. Body camera footage shows an officer approaching him in his truck asking him to call an Uber. Villasaez said he had already called one.

Less than ten minutes later, an officer noticed Villasaez's truck pulling back into the parking lot located behind the bar. Security camera footage shows Villasaez firing gunshots toward the officers out his window as he drove past them.

Two officers returned fire. Villasaez fired more shots before fleeing the scene.

The video below is a surveillance video from a nearby business. Clips from the security camera were distributed by Phoenix PD on Friday but the police department has not provided 12 News with the video in its entirety.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Phoenix police blocked off the busy parking lot as they launched an investigation. Officers found Villasaez less than an hour later. He was taken into custody.

Villasaez is now facing aggravated assault on a police officer and unlawfully discharging firearm charges.

The Phoenix Police Professional Standards Bureau is investigating whether the officers were justified in their decision to shoot.

Up to Speed