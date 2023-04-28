Tempe PD: Woman shoots boyfriend, leaves to call 911

Tempe police said a domestic violence incident became physical Friday afternoon after a woman shot her boyfriend.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police responded to a domestic violence incident Friday afternoon where they say a woman shot her boyfriend at a home near Guadalupe and Rural roads.

Police said a domestic violence incident became physical, and the woman shot her boyfriend, then left the scene to call 911.

The man was located inside the residence with a gunshot wound, according to the Tempe Police Department. He was transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Marcos De Niza High School was placed on lockdown for a short period of time while officers cleared the area. The lockdown has since been lifted, police said.

No other details were released.

