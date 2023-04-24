'She was a very caring person': Family of woman shot at Glendale gas station wants justice

Irma Ivonne Rivera Martinez was killed Friday night near 51st and Glendale Avenues. The suspect has not been arrested.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — At the place where Irma Ivonne Rivera Martinez held her last breath, a memorial honoring her life grows.

The 25-year-old was working at the gas station near 51st and Glendale avenues when she was murdered Friday night.

Glendale police said a “heavy-set” masked man wearing all black shot her “approximately ten times” with a handgun before he fled on foot. Three days later, he has not been arrested.

Store employees tell 12News the suspect followed Rivera Martinez near the bathroom and shot her in the back.

“She was a very caring person,” said Angel Antelo. “She didn't deserve this. For her to go out this way is very devastating.”

Antelo said his cousin was a loving person who cared about helping others.

“That’s why she enjoyed that job; even though it might not be the best job, it was something that built her up inside,” Antelo said. “She just loved hearing from other people’s lives and getting to know more about other people.”

Even customers who met the 25-year-old at work spoke highly of her.

“She was a nice person,” said David Powers. “It’s just a horrible thing that somebody would do that to her.”

Powers said Rivera Martinez had a kind heart and could not understand why someone would do this to her.

“She helped a lot of people out,” Powers said. “There was a group of homeless people that used to come here a lot of time and she would let them do things around here, give them drinks when it's hot. Just looked out for people.”

Glendale police have not provided a motive for the shooting.

As they wait for justice, Rivera Martinez’s family wants her to be remembered for who she was in life.

“I just would love for everyone to know the generous and caring person that she was and the stuff that she would do for other people,” Antelo said. “She will be greatly missed.”

The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. You can donate here.

