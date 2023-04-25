Police: Man accused of Phoenix care facility sexual assault arrested

The assault reportedly happened at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center near the intersection of Van Buren and 19th streets.

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Phoenix mental health facility on Saturday.

The man, identified as 77-year-old Emiliano Fausto, was arrested after a nurse told officers they saw Fausto on top of a woman with his pants down, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police did not specify what Fausto's connection to the facility was, if any.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been released by police, is a permanent resident at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center, due to having limited brain activity and regular seizures, the department said. She was reportedly strapped down to the bed to sleep when Fausto entered the room and committed the assault.

The victim told police she told Fausto multiple times to get off of her and that he touched her. The nurse told police they walked in on Fausto while he was on top of the victim.

Fausto, while being questioned by officers, said he heard the victim yell for help. He said he walked into her room to see her with her clothes off and then left the room, claiming he never touched her.

