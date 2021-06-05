'We want justice': Family of woman killed in alleged street racing crash pleads for community’s help

Phoenix police have arrested Andrew Friedlander, 34, the driver that hit and killed Charissa Coleman.

PHOENIX — Just one mile from her home on Sunday, 28-year-old Charissa Coleman was killed when a street racing vehicle struck her car.

Phoenix police arrested the man behind the wheel, but the other vehicle involved in the race fled the scene and has not been located. Investigators said that the car was a black Camaro.

“Please help us find this person and bring them to justice,” said Felisia Coleman-Bryant, Charissa’s paternal aunt. “So that our family can know this senseless act will be paid for.”

Charissa was on her way home around 9:30 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road after spending a day with her friends when her life was cut short.

Her family described her as a creative, beautiful soul, who loved performing, dancing and making people smile.

“She was just starting life,” said Coleman-Bryant. “She lit up the room when she walked in because her personality was bigger than life.”

Andrew Friedlander, 34, was arrested and booked on Monday. He is facing manslaughter charges.

“This is so hard for us,” said Coleman-Bryant. “We want justice to be served. Please help us find this Camaro so that he was also be brought to justice for this senseless act.”

As the family is devastated by Charissa’s sudden loss, they are grateful for the community’s support. A candlelight vigil to honor her memory has been organized for Thursday at Falcon Park in Goodyear at 7 p.m.

“It just tells us that what we thought [was right],” said Shdari Crane, Charissa’s maternal aunt. “What she was to us, is what she was to others. A kind human being.”

Charissa's remains will be taken to California where she will be laid to rest with her family, her mother said.