PHOENIX — State Senator Paul Boyer is sick of street racers taking over Valley parking lots and intersections.

In January alone, Phoenix police detained, arrested, or cited more than 300 people for street racing – yet the problem persists. The perpetrators are posting their brazen acts on YouTube.

“I think they’re smart enough to know the law is very specific. They have to be caught in the act of street racing,” Boyer said.

But that could change if Boyer’s bill – SB 1659 – becomes law. It would penalize those who aid street racers in escaping the police.

Vehicles used in street racing would be immobilized or impounded for thirty days.

Offenders will be subject to the current laws on the books and face an additional $1000 fine, which will then be deposited into a newly established “drag racing prevention enforcement fund,” money that can be used statewide by local agencies

“Today, the problem is in Phoenix. Maybe tomorrow it’s in Tucson or in Flagstaff. We have to be reactive to wherever the need is,” Boyer said.

