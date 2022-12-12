Jury convicts Valley teenager of murder

A Maricopa County jury convicted 18-year-old Gilbert Lucero last week of first-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Maricopa County jury has convicted an 18-year-old of murdering a man in Glendale three years ago.

Gilbert Lucero was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery last week in Superior Court.

The teenager and two others were arrested in 2019 for fatally shooting 41-year-old Osmin Aristides Diaz. The defendants were suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Valley.

They were caught by police after investigators tracked the geocoordinates of a stolen cell phone to the trio's vehicle. Lucero was only 15 at the time of the crimes but he was prosecuted as an adult.

The other defendants, Nathan Gamez and Emarquis Beasley, are already serving lengthy sentences in the Arizona Department of Corrections for their involvement in the 2019 crimes.

Lucero is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

From the Courthouse: (CR2019-130508-003) Gilbert Lucero was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder, among other felonies, after he and a group killed Osmin Diaz and committed a violent string of armed robbery offenses in June 2019. Lucero’s sentencing is scheduled for January 2023. pic.twitter.com/HljQkdstvj — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) December 12, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.