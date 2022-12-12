Records: Man murdered in Chandler after dropping off birthday gift for daughter

The victim was involved in a road rage incident with the man who allegedly shot him in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz — Chandler police have arrested the suspect who allegedly killed a man last Monday as the victim was dropping off a gift for his daughter.

Domingo Luz, 37, got into a verbal altercation with the victim as the two men were driving through Chandler on Dec. 5.

The victim, later identified as Carlos Doiron, then proceeded to drive to a relative's residence and drop off a birthday gift for his daughter, court records show.

Luz allegedly drove back to his apartment to retrieve a firearm and drove back to confront Doiron about the road rage incident.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at Doiron's vehicle as the victim was backing out of a driveway and one of the shots fatally struck his head.

Luz's vehicle was later identified through video surveillance of the shooting. The suspect allegedly told police he fired his gun to only scare Doiron, records show.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 7 and booked into jail for first-degree murder, Chandler police said.

