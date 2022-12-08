Suspect arrested for allegedly murdering woman in Phoenix

Phoenix police said Jesse James Moreno, 35, was recently arrested for allegedly killing a woman on Nov. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of murdering a woman last week near 67th Avenue and Cypress Street.

Jamie Bryant, 37, was found by police at a local residence with a fatal gunshot wound on the afternoon of Nov. 30.

Police said Thursday that 35-year-old Jesse James Moreno had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in Bryant's death.

About a month before Bryant's death, Moreno was arraigned in Maricopa County Superior Court for felony drug charges.

Public records show Moreno has previously served time in the Arizona Department of Corrections for discharging a gun at a structure. He was released in February 2021.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.