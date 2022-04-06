Valley couple accused of torturing, abusing child

Investigators found the juvenile victim sustained up to 12 broken bones, numerous lacerations, bruises, and possible burn marks.

PHOENIX — A Valley couple had been taken into custody on suspicion of brutally beating and torturing a child, causing the child several severe injuries.

Keola Wimbish, 39, and Chloe Sergent, 26, were arrested this week by Phoenix police after investigators discovered evidence suggesting they had severally abused a child left under their care.

Court records show the victim told authorities Wimbish allegedly beat them with a crowbar and held their head underwater.

The child additionally accused the defendants of choking, punching, and burning them, as well as possible acts of "waterboarding."

Physical examinations revealed the child had sustained up to 12 broken bones, numerous lacerations, and bruises. Some of the wounds had become infected and required additional care, police said.

Wimbish allegedly told police he wasn't aware of the child's injuries and couldn't explain why the child didn't receive medical treatment, court records show.

Sergent allegedly told investigators she didn't know how the child sustained so many injuries.

The suspects were taken into custody Tuesday. The victim has since been placed in child protective services.

