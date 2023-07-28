Driver of self-driving Uber car takes plea deal for fatal crash in Tempe

Rafaela Vasquez was sentenced Friday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to endangerment for a deadly 2018 crash involving an autonomous Uber car.

PHOENIX — The person behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber vehicle that fatally struck a woman in Tempe five years ago has pleaded guilty to endangerment.

Rafaela Vasquez was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation for her role in a collision that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg in March 2018.

Herzberg was walking her bike along Mill Avenue outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a self-driving Uber car operated by Vasquez. Prosecutors accused the defendant of watching television while operating the car, but Vasquez's attorneys claim the defendant was monitoring the car's systems.

Vasquez was initially charged with negligent homicide before taking the plea deal.

Uber was cleared of criminal charges in 2019 by the Yavapai County Attorney's Office. Herzberg's family reached a settlement with the ride-share company shortly after the fatal collision.

*Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.*

