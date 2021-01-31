U.S. Marshals arrest Mesa homicide suspect in Texas

Cherdon Mitchell was arrested in connection with the murder of Xzavia Williams.

MESA, Ariz. — The U.S. Marshals arrested a Mesa murder suspect in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, according to police.

Thirteen days after Xzavia Williams, 24, was shot and killed in her Mesa home, Cherdon Mitchell was arrested by US Marshals in Texas. The Fugitive Task Force stepped in after Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force requested its help, police said.

Williams was killed in an apartment complex near University and Mesa Drives on Jan. 15, around 2 a.m. Officers in the area heard gunshots as they were performing a traffic stop, police said.

Homicide detectives were able to obtain security camera footage from the complex, which showed the suspect and his vehicle, police said.

In the video, Mitchell can allegedly be seen holding a white Styrofoam cup, which officers found in a bush near the scene, police said.

While investigating the area, detectives found surveillance of Mitchell and his vehicle at a Circle K. Five days later, a DNA analysis of the Styrofoam cup identified the suspect as Mitchell.

Authorities were able to match Mitchell’s license to the vehicle found in the apartment complex video and the Circle K video.

On Thursday, Mitchell was taken into custody and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.