PD: Man broke into ex-girlfriend's Chandler apartment, shot her and later shot at DPS troopers

Police say the man broke into the apartment, shot two people, then later crashed his car before firing shots at DPS troopers.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, shot her and a juvenile, and then later got in a car accident and fired at DPS troopers.

Chandler police officers were called to an apartment complex on Monday night near North Alma School Road and West Erie Street for a shooting call.

Officers found a woman and juvenile with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Christopher West, left in a vehicle prior to police arriving.

Soon after, Arizona Department of Transportation cameras spotted a single vehicle collision on the on ramp from Loop 101 northbound to US Highway 60 westbound.

ADOT reported the collision to the Arizona Department of Public Safety and two DPS Troopers responded to investigate.

ADOT notified troopers that the person involved in the crash left on foot.

Police say troopers located the driver, later identified as Christopher West, near the area of South Price Road and East Baseline Road in Tempe.

Troopers ordered the driver to stop as he ran from them and police say at some point he fired at the troopers multiple times. West was eventually arrested by DPS with the help of other agencies.

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during this and none were injured, police say.

Detectives say West entered the Chandler apartment by breaking a sliding glass door.