Inmates still on the run after escaping a Florence Prison Saturday

DPS said they believe John Charpiot and David Harmon have ongoing medical issues and may try going to drug stores and pharmacies.

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Two inmates are still on the run after escaping from ASPC-Florence Saturday evening.

John Charpiot and David Harmon were last accounted for at 4 p.m. on Saturday and were missing from the prison by the institution’s 8:30 p.m. count.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, the pair took tools from the prison’s toolroom to escape.

On Twitter, the Arizona Department of Public Safety released a new photo of the pair as they attempted to rob a Florence business on Saturday after they escaped.

DPS said in the tweet Charpiot and Harmon have ongoing medical issues and may attempt to visit pharmacies or drug stores.

Law enforcement has described the two inmates as dangerous, and they are concerned the pair could still be near the prison due to the lack of possible sighting tips they’ve received.

Monday, DPS said authorities were doing door-to-door checks on homes to ensure public safety.

There is a $35,000 reward per inmate for details leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 480-Witness or 911.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, fugitives David Harmon & John Charpiot attempted to rob a business in Florence. The attached image depicting the fugitives was taken from security footage.



Both men have ongoing medical issues and may attempt to visit drug stores or pharmacies. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rhKdJd2QBL — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 26, 2021

Court records detail inmates’ crimes

12 News has obtained documents going back decades to give insight as to why law enforcement considers these prisoners so dangerous.

Charpiot was not supposed to be released for another 22 years and Harmon for another 40 years.

Court records for Harmon date back to 1989 and 2010 and detail similar charges.

Documents indicate police think Harmon broke into women’s homes, held them against their will, and tried to sexually assault them.

ADCRR told 12 News Harmon also escaped from police custody while on his way to jail.

Harmon was convicted on kidnapping, burglary, and attempted sexual assault charges, among other charges, leading him to be sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison.