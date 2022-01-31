1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said one man is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired Monday night near 34th Drive and Van Buren Street.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two men, killing one of them, Monday night near 34th Drive and Van Buren Street.

Police said a large group had assembled in the area, located not far from Carl Hayden Community High School, before someone in the crowd started firing gunshots.

One man taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds later died from his injuries, police said. Another man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased victim's identity has not yet been disclosed.

Officers are actively investigating the crime scene and have not yet detained a suspect.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.