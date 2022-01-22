Phoenix road rage shooting leaves a teen boy dead, man injured

Police said a teen and a man exchanged gunfire after a minor car crash Saturday.

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and a man is in critical condition after the two were in a road rage shooting in the Laveen area in Phoenix, early Saturday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said the teen and the man shot at each other after a minor car crash near 43rd Avenue and Vineyard Road around 3:20 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital and the teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

The area will be restricted for some time while officials investigate the incident.

