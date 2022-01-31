Homicide investigation underway after child found unresponsive at Scottsdale hotel

Authorities said a child is dead after being found unresponsive in a Scottsdale hotel.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A child is dead after being found unresponsive in a Scottsdale hotel, officials said.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive child around 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the child was located at an Extended Stay America hotel near Scottsdale and Osborn roads in Old Town Scottsdale.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Officials said there are suspects in custody. They are not releasing the name of the suspects or victim at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

