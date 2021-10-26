Two men injured in shooting at a Chino Valley home

A 79-year-old man and a 66-year-old man shot each other during a home visit Sunday.

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after having a shootout at a Chino Valley home Sunday, police said.

A 79-year-old man and a 66-year-old man both shot at each other in the 1500 block of Yorkshire Avenue in the Highlands Ranch subdivision, officials from the Chino Valley Police Department said. Officers found the two around 9:24 a.m.

Police said the 66-year-old man was visiting the 79-year-old who lived at the home. At some point during the visit, the two pulled out guns and shot at each other.

The 79-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and the 66-year-old was shot in the face area, officials said.

