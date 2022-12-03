Family and friends hold candlelight vigil for missing 25-year-old geologist Daniel Robinson

Robinson vanished nearly nine months ago in the Buckeye desert. His father is determined to find his son.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — It's been nearly nine months since Daniel Robinson was last seen driving away from his worksite in the Buckeye desert.

Since then, his father David has organized weekly search parties to find him.

Days after his son vanished, David drove to Arizona from his home in South Carolina. The months of searching have been full of frustrations and calls for more to be done by the Buckeye Police Department.

On Saturday night, family and friends held a candlelight vigil at the steps of the Arizona State Capitol to bring more attention to Daniel's case.

"My son is not just my son," said David. "He’s also America’s son because this has happened to a lot of families.”

Daniel was last seen on June 23. His Jeep Renegade was found nearly a month later rolled over in a ravine by a rancher, four miles from the site.

“Daniel could be any one of us. So, we definitely need to bring awareness to the situation. If we don’t speak up for him, who will," said one volunteer at Saturday night's vigil.

Leaning on his extended family

“God knows how much we can bare and at times I feel like I can’t take much more," said David. “I call them my extended family and so this vigil is the same thing, we have one common goal, to bring Daniel home.”

David continues to call on the Buckeye Police Department to do more.

Interested in volunteering

David Robinson is asking the public for help. For information on ongoing public searches, please refer to my Twitter @JoshSandersTV, Instagram @joshsanderstv, and http://pleasehelpfinddaniel.com

He is organizing another search party for this Saturday.

A GoFundMe account is available for those willing to make financial donations.

Where is Daniel Robinson?