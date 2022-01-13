Celebrating a birthday of a missing loved one; Daniel Robinson vanished nearly seven months ago

David Robinson has searched for his son since he was last seen driving away from his worksite in the Buckeye desert. He turns 25-years-old on Friday.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The last seven months have been full of sleepless nights and a wondering mind for David Robinson.

“Sometimes your body says I can’t do it no more, but my mind says I have to keep going. You can imagine going on seven months of searching for my son; every day is hard,” said Robinson.

Robinson's son Daniel was last seen on June 23rd driving away from his worksite in the Buckeye desert. His Jeep Renegade was found nearly a month later rolled over in a ravine by a rancher, four miles from the site.

“My drive comes from my son," said David. "The love of me son."

In the months following Daniel's disappearance, David has worked with a private investigator and organized weekend search efforts to find his son. Daniel has missed holidays and now will miss his 25th birthday.

“Since he was a little kid, we’ve wished him a happy birthday,” said David. “He’s not here to be able to say that to him.”

David's desert searches have changed from a rescue mission to a recovery mission.

“I’m not looking for Daniel out in the desert walking around undressed alive. Right now, it’s more of a recovery mission for me as a father,” said Robinson.

But he is still holding on to hope that Daniel may not be in the desert and could be in a surrounding city.

“Because we don’t know what happen to Daniel out in that desert, I’ve expanded my searches to cover every city; around Phoenix, Goodyear, Buckeye, Mesa," said Robinson.

David is asking the Buckeye Police Department to partner with him in the desert searches. The department told 12 News they are in communication with him.

How can you help? Here is a link to David's website to help find his son.

The family has a Go Fund Me page for donations.

