Human remains found in Buckeye desert not Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX — Just two weeks away from many families gathering to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Daniel Robinson's family is still holding onto hope the missing 24-year-old will be home to enjoy turkey and stuffing.

Human remains found during search parties; but not Daniel

Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving his worksite in Buckeye on June 23 and nearly a month later, his Jeep Renegade was found rolled over in a nearby ravine. His father David has organized search parties for nearly five months and has found human remains on two separate occasions.

Most recently was this past Saturday.

On Nov. 6, one of David Robinson's volunteer search teams uncovered human remains. “They were human leg bones," said David Robinson.

Buckeye police and Maricopa County officials quickly announced the remains did not belong to Daniel.

In a statement to 12 News, Maricopa County officials said, "Based on anthropology’s indication of race and the postmortem interval (time outside), neither set of remains is believed to belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson."

"It was a sense of relief that it wasn’t my son because I want to find my son alive," said David Robinson. "At the same time, I was grateful that we were bringing some closure to somebody else’s family.”

New reports released by police show Daniel Robinson may have attempted to start his Jeep several times after it crashed into a ravine.

But David Robinson questions if his son was actually driving the Jeep. The family's private investigator raised questions after analyzing the vehicle airbag control module.

“Somebody turned that ignition over at least 46 more times. That’s not normal,” said private investigator and reconstruction expert Jeff McGrath.

David Robinson plans to continue organizing weekly search parties to find his son.

“When the cameras go away, when the interest goes away, I’m still going to be here looking for my son,” said David.

Interested in volunteering

David Robinson is asking the public for help. For information on ongoing public searches, please refer to my Twitter @JoshSandersTV, Instagram @joshsanderstv, and http://pleasehelpfinddaniel.com

He is organizing another search party for this Saturday.

A Go Fund Me account is available for those willing to make financial donations.

