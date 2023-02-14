Text messages lead Mesa police to suspect who allegedly killed man outside Goodwill store

Mesa police have recently arrested a suspect who is accused of murdering a 32-year-old man last month outside of a local Goodwill store.

PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a suspect accused of murdering a man outside a Goodwill store in Mesa last month.

Johnathan Gliege, 32, was stabbed to death on Jan. 17 near the Goodwill near University Drive and Gilbert Road.

Mesa police said text messages on the victim's phone revealed that Gliege had been communicating with a contact named Angel and the two were planning to meet at Goodwill on the day Gliege was killed.

That phone number was registered to 45-year-old Luis Angel Nunez, who was allegedly seen by a witness at the scene of the crime when the victim was murdered.

Police said cell phone towers additionally placed Nunez's phone near the Goodwill when the crime took place.

Vanessa Gliege-Fonceca, Johnathan's older sister, said her brother had just moved to Mesa less than two weeks before his death to be closer to family. He was living with Gliege-Fonceca and her family.

"My heart felt whole again," Gliege-Fonceca told 12News last month. "He was very kind-hearted, very funny."

Mesa police took Nunez into custody last week. He's expected to be charged with second-degree murder and multiple probation violations.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.

