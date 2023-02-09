16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa

16-year-old Armando Medina has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Marquis Johnson.

MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week.

The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded with Johnson being pronounced dead on the scene at 10:05 p.m.

An investigation revealed that Johnson and a friend were at the corner of Mesa Drive and Brown when they heard a gunshot fired. Three males and a female proceeded to appear on the sidewalk near where they heard the gunshot and began walking toward them.

According to Mesa police, Johnson and the group exchanged words before engaging in a physical altercation. After Johnson’s friend attempted to help him, a male, later identified as 16-year-old Armando Medina, pointed a gun at Johnson and the friend.

Police said the group left northbound with Johnson, with the friend behind them. Upon reaching Mesa Drive, Medina is believed to have turned around and fired several shots, striking Johnson.

Detectives proceeded to identify Medina and the female who was with him that night. Over the course of their investigation, officers were led to an area where they believed the males might live or frequent.

On Wednesday, officers spotted three males in the area where the shooting occurred and identified Armando as one of the males in this group. All three males were detained and interviewed, with Medina arrested for one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and being under 18 and in possession of a firearm.

