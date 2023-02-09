3 sentenced in 2020 Maricopa County violent crime spree, murder

Three men have been sentenced for their involvement in a violent 2020 crime spree that left one person dead.

PHOENIX — Three men were sentenced for their involvement in a violent 2020 crime spree that included murder, attempted murder and armed robberies.

Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were all sentenced in a Maricopa County Superior Court Thursday.

Bailey pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. He was sentenced to 35.5 years in prison.

Culbreath pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. He was sentenced to 35.5 years in prison.

Authorities said that the men are documented gang members who have traveled throughout the county committing violent crimes, including the killing of a man in Mesa and the shooting of a woman in Guadalupe.

“The victims in this case were innocent bystanders who were simply going about their lives when they were targeted by known gang members,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Violence, intimidation, or harm against the community will simply not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The incident in 2020 took place on Oct. 26 in Mesa near West Bentley Street, the Mesa Police Department said.

Through surveillance footage obtained by police, investigators said that the three men and a woman approached the victim in their car to ask for directions. After the conversation got contentious, Mitchell and Bailey exited the car and attempted to rob the victim.

Police said the victim fled and was shot while running. The men then assaulted the victim after he attempted to surrender his backpack.

After going through the backpack, police said that Bailey shot the victim multiple times.

After the shooting, police arrested the men in Phoenix on a call of shots fired. Police said that the men fought with one another, which prompted the call.

The woman involved in the incident was identified as Ashley Herrell and her sentencing will take place on Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Maricopa County Superior Court.

