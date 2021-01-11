SWAT team arrests man who barricaded inside Chandler home

Officers were called out to a home near Chandler Boulevard and Gilbert Road around 3 p.m. for reported gunfire.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A SWAT standoff in Chandler lasting several hours ended with the arrest of a man police say may have been involved in a shooting.

Officers were called out to a home near Chandler Boulevard and Gilbert Road around 3 p.m. for reported gunfire.

Police determined that the shots came from a home with two people inside and ordered the occupants to surrender.

One person came out of the house immediately and was arrested peacefully, but a man refused and barricaded himself inside the home.

Police then called in the Maricopa County SWAT team and a K-9 unit to help. About three and half hours after the initial call, the K-9 and deputies were able to breach the home and arrest the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. No one else was hurt.

It’s unknown who fired the weapon or for what reasons. Police said the incident is still being investigated.

Up to Speed