Scottsdale police seize more than 180k fentanyl pills, cash and guns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — A Scottsdale drug bust led to the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl, cash, weapons and other drugs, police announced on Thursday.

Police said the drug trafficking investigation was launched in September. On Tuesday, the department arrested several people and located the drugs with the help of the Maricopa County SWAT team.

About 182,000 fentanyl pills were confiscated along with $44,000 in cash, five guns, two ounces of cocaine and three ounces of methamphetamine.

Arizona has been a hot spot during the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The CDC reported in July that 93,000 people died of drug overdoses across the US with Arizona seeing a 33% increase over the previous year.

