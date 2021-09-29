x
Crime

Tempe police investigating officer-involved shooting near US-60

Authorities advise residents to avoid the area of Baseline Road and College Avenue.
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department is investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting that came in Wednesday afternoon near Baseline Road and College Avenue. 

Authorities have set up roadblocks and advised motorists to use alternative routes. Traffic delays are expected for most of Wednesday afternoon.  

Tempe police have not disclosed if any injuries have been reported or a timeline of events. 

This is a developing story and 12 News will provide updates as they become available. 

