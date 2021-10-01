Neighborhood fight in Mesa ends in two deaths

Mesa police say a man and woman were killed Thursday night after gunfire was exchanged during a fight with another couple.

According to the Mesa Police Department, a 54-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were shot after getting into a dispute with another couple outside a home in the 700 block of South Del Rancho. That's near the intersection of E Emelita Avenue and S Signal Butte Road.

When officers arrived shortly before midnight, they found the man and woman lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Mesa police said both couples had firearms with them during the argument. Investigators are trying to determine if the surviving couple had acted in self-defense.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed by authorities.

