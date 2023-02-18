Scottsdale police searching for shooting suspect

Authorities say there is a heavy police presence near Alma School and Happy Valley roads as officers search for a shooting suspect in the area.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect in Scottsdale Saturday afternoon. A spokesman with the Scottsdale Police Department says the department does not believe there is a threat to the community.

Early reports said that one victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching the area near Alma School and Happy Valley roads for the alleged shooter.

Police believe there is no threat to the community, but say there will be a heavy police presence in the area and ask residents to stay inside for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

