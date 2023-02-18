Video released in deadly shooting of Phoenix teacher, police hoping to identify suspect

David Denogean was killed on Nov. 25, 2022 in the area of 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, according to Phoenix police.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — WARNING: Video below contains disturbing images.

The Phoenix Police Department is still searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a Valley teacher after nearly three months.

On Nov. 25, 2022, David Denogean, 30, was killed while he was out for a walk with his dog. Denogean was a teacher and coach with the Phoenix Union High School District.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, with officers responding to the scene around 6:00 p.m.

Police are releasing video of the incident hoping it leads to the identity of the shooter.

The video from police shows two views of the shooting. Police said one view is from a distance while the other is zoomed in showing the same events. According to police, the suspect is seen running up to Denogean, pointing a gun and shooting before running southbound.

In January, investigator released image of the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed