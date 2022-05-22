Suspect confesses to shooting man multiple times in his vehicle in south Phoenix

Authorities said the shooting happened at a residence near 48th Street and Southern Avenue Saturday afternoon.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police said a suspect confessed to shooting someone in south Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Just after noon, officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called to a residence near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they talked to 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who allegedly told them he had just shot a man.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Juan Gomez-Amaya, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of his vehicle.

Officials said Gomez-Amaya died on the scene from his injuries. Police arrested Villalpando and booked him into the Maricopa County Jail.

