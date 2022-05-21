Man arrested in connection to shooting death in West Phoenix

The 41-year-old victim, Hector Acosta, died from his injuries at the hospital following the shooting.

PHOENIX — One person was arrested in connection to a shooting in West Phoenix Friday afternoon.

On Friday, officers responded to a shooting call around 3:50 p.m. in the area of 91st Avenue and Campbell Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, officers located 41-year-old Hector Acosta suffering from a gunshot wound. Acosta was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Robert Segobia, 39, was taken into custody after detectives connected him to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

