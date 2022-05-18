Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

According to the Tempe School District, Frank Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe Wednesday afternoon.



Officials said at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya after an adult male was seen acting erratically, discharging a gun nearby, and moving in the direction of Frank Elementary School.

Deputies responded, and officials said the man took a stationary position on the front porch of a home near the north fence of the school.

MCSO said deputies, supported by the Department of Public Safety and Tempe police, launched a drone to get a visual of the man, and he fired multiple shots at the device.

MCSO and Tempe SWAT responded to establish a perimeter. The man pointed his weapon and fired at MCSO’s swat team who returned fire and killed the man. Officials said no deputies were injured.

According to the Tempe School District, Frank Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.

Officials said the students and staff remained safe and the lockdown was lifted without incident.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Up to Speed