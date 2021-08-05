Police arrest man in Surprise for 'several domestic violence related crimes,' officers say

The initial 911 call came from a woman in the area who said the man was armed and in her backyard. The report caused the lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a man in Surprise for "several domestic violence related crimes," after a woman called 911 to report he was in her backyard and armed, the Surprise Police Department said.

The department has not yet given specifics on what crimes the man is being accused of.

The man was reportedly able to evade officers at the caller's address but was later taken into custody at his residence after being identified by the victim, police said.

The update comes after the incident caused a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown due to the report of a nearby armed man.

The lockdown has since been lifted at Paradise Honors Elementary School in Surprise early Wednesday morning.

Surprise PD later said the emergency situation has been contained and gave the all-clear to have students return to campus.

