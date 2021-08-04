DPS recovers 100,000 fentanyl pills in Phoenix

Police say the street value of the pills is $500,000.

PHOENIX, Ariz — Police seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in Phoenix Monday after a week-long investigation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

Detectives with the agency's Pinal Criminal Targeting Unit arrested 24-year-old Daniel Humberto Anguiano Cota of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Officals seacehed Cota's home in Phoenix and found a large sum of money and cocaine packaged for sale, according to police. The fentanyl alone had a street value of $500,000, according to DPS.

Cota has been booked in the Maricopa County Jail on charges that included possession, sale and transportation of a narcotic drug and money laundering.