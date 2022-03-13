Police officer shot in west Phoenix expected to survive

An "ambush" style shooting where one police officer was shot happened in west Phoenix near 27th and Maryland avenues.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer who was shot during an incident in west Phoenix early Sunday morning is expected to survive his injuries, officials said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said. Another officer was also treated for minor injuries due to flying glass.

Police said the officer who was shot is "in great spirits" and has his wife and child with him as he recovers in the hospital.

The incident happened between 27th Avenue and Interstate-17 from Glendale Avenue to Bethany Home Road. Police said the scene is still active and is asking the public to avoid the area.

Police believe the incident was an "ambush" style shooting. Officials said someone was "hiding in the darkness" and began "trying to pick officers off."

Authorities have not yet said if any suspects were injured or detained.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

2022 Valley Police Shootings:

Below is a map of all of the reported incidents where Valley police officers have shot civilians or have been shot by civilians in 2022.

12 News will continue to update the map as more police-involved shooting are reported throughout the year.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.