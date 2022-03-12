Man dead after jumping in police car and being shot by officer in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said a man got off a bus and got into a police vehicle when he was shot by an officer.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a police officer was injured after the man allegedly tried taking a police vehicle in west Phoenix Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road for two men who refused to get off a bus, the Phoenix Police Department said.

One of the men who eventually got off the bus got into a police vehicle and refused to get out, officials said.

Police said the man was shot by an officer once he was in the police vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Police said the man died at a hospital.

An officer was struck by the vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

