1 person dead after being shot by deputies in Tucson

Authorities said one person is dead following an altercation that led to a police shooting in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A person has died after they were shot by police during an altercation in Tucson Saturday, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the 3900 block of South Rocky Peak Court.

Once on the scene, deputies were involved in an altercation that led to a shooting. One person was shot and declared dead on the scene.

A deputy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released the details of the altercation that led up to the shooting nor any identifying information about the deceased person or the deputy injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

2022 Valley Police Shootings:

Below is a map of all of the reported incidents where Valley police officers have shot civilians or have been shot by civilians in 2022.

12 News will continue to update the map as more police-involved shooting are reported throughout the year.

