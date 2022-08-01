Stabbing at Wild Horse Pass Casino prompts FBI investigation

The FBI is seeking information on a suspect involved in a stabbing in the parking lot of the Wild Horse Pass Casino on Saturday.

PHOENIX — The FBI and the Gila River Police Department are seeking information on a suspect who is wanted for stabbing a woman at the Wild Horse Pass Casino Saturday evening.

The suspect, an unidentified man, had been waiting in the parking lot of the casino and attacked a 31-year-old Phoenix woman after she parked and left her vehicle, officials said.

It was reported that the man stabbed her several times before getting back into a white crew cab pickup truck and driving away.

The truck did not have license plates, but officials noted its distinct appearance and said to look for the following traits:

Brush guard

Light tint on the front windows

Dark tint on the rear windows

Damage to the right rear quarter panels

Missing tailgate

At this time, investigators have not shared any further details about the suspect. The woman is currently recovering in a Phoenix-area hospital, officials said.

The FBI is requesting that anyone with information about the truck or driver contact them at 1800-225-5324, or email tips and information to tips.fbi.gov.

