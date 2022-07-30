Stabbing on ASU Tempe campus, 2 arrested

Two people are wanted in connection with a stabbing in Tempe that left one man hospitalized. No one from the university was involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two people were arrested following a stabbing on Arizona State University's Tempe campus Friday night, university police said. No one involved was affiliated with ASU.

According to police reports, a 53-year-old man was stabbed after a scuffle with the two suspects around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night near 660 South College Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the area heading westbound, and were later arrested Saturday morning.

Police have identified the two suspects as 23-year-old Erlinda Perez and 25-year-old Jermaine Platt-Jones. The two are being booked on charges associated with aggravated assault.

Officials have not offered a motive behind the assault, but they have confirmed that the suspects were not known to the victim.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update you with more information.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.